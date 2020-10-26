Joey Bosa helped teach Jaguars’ K’Lavon Chaisson after game

Joey Bosa has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for several years now, which is why his Los Angeles Chargers teammates likely lean on him for advice. Apparently opponents can count on Bosa, too.

Following the Chargers’ 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa was spotted spending some time working with Jags rookie linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah says Bosa showed Chaissaon different footwork and hand techniques for about 5-10 minutes.

Joey Bosa spent 5-10 mins with K’Lavon Chaisson after the game. Showing him diff footwork & hand techniques. pic.twitter.com/YE7faGtibJ — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 25, 2020

As one Twitter user pointed out, this may have been Bosa’s way of paying it forward. Former Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Tamba Hali once did something similar with Bosa after a game.

Tamba Hali teaching Joey Bosa after a game. pic.twitter.com/qBWwxaHPls — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 26, 2020

Bosa showcased his leadership earlier in the season with some words of wisdom he gave to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. There are many reasons the Chargers signed him to a five-year, $135 million extension prior to the season, and intangibles are a big part of that.