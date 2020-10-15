Justin Herbert apologized to Joey Bosa for missed throw during loss

Justin Herbert has been impressive through his first several starts with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the rookie seems determined to hold himself accountable even amid difficult circumstances.

Herbert played extremely well for the second straight game in Monday night’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 264 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. However, the former Oregon star missed some throws in the second half and was disappointed in himself over it. Herbert even apologized to star defensive lineman Joey Bosa for one of the poor throws, and Bosa had a great response.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa says that QB Justin Herbert apologized to him after Monday’s loss for a miss throw. Bosa answered, “It’s okay with all the amazing throws you have made.” He says that he is proud of the young quarterback. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) October 14, 2020

Herbert was thrust into a starting role unexpectedly after Tyrod Taylor suffered a fluke injury in Week 2. Taylor was prepared to play through a rib ailment when a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain injection. If not for that, it’s possible Herbert would not have started a game this season.

While Chargers coach Anthony Lynn originally had a harsh remark about why Herbert would remain a backup, you can understand why the rookie kept the starting job. He has a passer rating of 107.1 through four starts, and his exchange with Bosa shows he is trying his best to be a leader.