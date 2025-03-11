Report: Joey Bosa deciding between 2 teams

Joey Bosa is a free agent and reportedly deciding between two teams.

Bosa has reportedly received contract offers from both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. The Athletic’s Mike Silver initially reported that Bosa would likely receive less than $10 million, but he changed his tune, saying Bosa could receive more than that.

The 49ers have been mentioned in connection with Bosa since the moment he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers due to his brother Nick playing for San Francisco. The Dolphins have also had interest since they are looking to improve their pass rush for 2025.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

49ers reporter David Lombardi believes that the lack of state income tax in Florida could weigh in the Dolphins’ favor, while the presence of Nick in San Francisco could balance things out.

Bosa, 29, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Chargers. He had 10.5 sacks in his rookie season and won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. Bosa went on to make the Pro Bowl in four of the next five seasons.

The Ohio State product has frequently been injured during his career and has only played a full season twice. He had 22 tackles and five sacks in 14 games last season.

Bosa remains a disruptive player, which is why he’s attracting interest in free agency. He just has a choice to make about which team he signs with.