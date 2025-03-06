Fitting landing spot emerges for Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers have released Joey Bosa in a cost-cutting move, and a very fitting landing spot has emerged for him.

The Chargers on Wednesday announced the news about Bosa, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft. The move saves the Chargers $25.3 million against the salary cap.

Teams were expecting the Chargers to make that move and are probably prepared to present Bosa with offers in free agency. One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers, for whom Joey’s brother Nick plays.

The Bosas have talked about playing together on the same team. Now might be the perfect time to make it happen.

Nick, 27, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 and has made five Pro Bowls. He had 9 sacks in 14 games last season for the Niners, who went just 6-11.

Joey has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He has played in just 28 total games out of a possible 51. He finishes his Chargers career at second in franchise history with 72.0 sacks and first with 87 total tackles-for-loss (though that statistic was not widely tracked until the beginning of the 21st century). His 19 sacks in the first 20 games of his career also mark an all-time NFL record.

Whether San Francisco tries to make it a double-Bosa defensive line remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a possibility.