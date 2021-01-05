John Elway announcement could be bad news for Drew Lock

John Elway’s announcement on Monday could be bad news for Drew Lock.

Elway announced that he was giving up his duties as the general manager for the Denver Broncos. He will still be involved in the team’s front office, but the GM will be the decision-maker.

So why is that bad for Lock?

As 9News’ Mike Klis pointed out, nobody with the Broncos had more faith in Lock than Elway.

I'm not saying Elway leaving GM post is bad news for Drew Lock. I am saying no one inside Broncos headquarters had more faith in Lock than Elway. We'll see how it shakes out but for every Bronco football employee, today's shake was seismic. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 4, 2021

As long as Elway was there, Lock would have every opportunity to prove himself. Without that Elway protection, Lock’s future is in question. The new GM wouldn’t have the same ties to Lock and could easily part ways with him.

Lock would have to take a major step forward next season to convince a team he might be a franchise QB. The 24-year-old passed for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season.