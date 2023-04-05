John Elway no longer has role with Broncos

John Elway is probably the person most synonymous with the Denver Broncos, but he no longer has an official role with the team.

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson published a story on Tuesday in which he confirmed that Elway is no longer under contract with the Broncos.

Elway, who famously played quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-1998, worked in the team’s front office role for over a decade. He served as the team’s General manager/Executive VP of Football Operations from 2011-2020 before stepping down and passing along the GM job to George Paton.

Last year, Elway served as a consultant to Paton. But his contract with the team ran out in March.

The Broncos have a new ownership group, and Elway told Tomasson that the former quarterback preferred to have a flexible schedule but not an obligation. He says he told team CEO Greg Penner that he is available to help them if they are ever interested.

Under Elway, the Broncos won the AFC West five straight years, made the Super Bowl twice, and won it once. But that Super Bowl win came in the 2015 season, and the team hasn’t made the playoffs since then. The Broncos have a lot of work ahead to turn things around.