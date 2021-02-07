John Elway sends nice note after Peyton Manning elected to Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning headlines the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, which was revealed on Saturday. He received a really nice note from John Elway upon receiving the good news.

Elway congratulated Manning and thanked him for what he did for the Broncos.

Congrats, Peyton, on your first-ballot HOF selection!! Your legacy will never leave this game. I appreciate all you did for the Broncos, the way you worked and the way you competed. We could not have done it without you!! pic.twitter.com/yXT2GUqrhE — John Elway (@johnelway) February 7, 2021

Elway was the general manager who recruited Manning to Denver when Peyton was returning from neck surgeries that caused him to miss the entire 2011 season. Manning played the final four seasons of his career with the Broncos. He led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2013 and was an All-Pro in his first two seasons with the team. Then in his final season, the team won the Super Bowl.

The Broncos have won three Super Bowls in franchise history. Elway won two and Manning won the other. It’s nice to see Elway show that great respect to his Canton peer.