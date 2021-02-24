John Harbaugh had very cool gesture at restaurant

John Harbaugh had a very cool gesture while out to dinner on Tuesday night.

WBZ in Baltimore’s Rick Ritter reported that Harbaugh went to dinner at Jimmy’s Seafood on Tuesday night. According to Ritter, Harbaugh took photos with each person who asked. Then he quietly picked up everyone’s tab in the room and left, Ritter says.

That’s pretty awesome.

Harbaugh, 58, has been the Ravens’ head coach since 2008. He has gone 129-79 over his head coaching career and only has had one losing season. His teams have won the AFC North four times and the Super Bowl once.

