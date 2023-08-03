John Harbaugh has troubling response to question about JK Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping JK Dobbins will be healthy enough to have a big season in 2023, but the running back needs to get on the field first. Head coach John Harbaugh is unsure of when that will happen.

Dobbins was surprisingly placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to training camp. The team said he is still rehabbing from a knee injury, but Dobbins returned in the second half of last season after missing all of 2021.

Harbaugh was asked on Wednesday when Dobbins might return. The coach said he spoke with Dobbins the night before but has no idea when the former Ohio State star will be back.

With JK Dobbins not practicing for a week now, John Harbaugh was asked when that becomes a concern. "I don't know. It's a fair question. And there is a point in time when it does become a concern because – and he knows – JK and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be… — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 2, 2023

“I don’t know. It’s a fair question,” Harbaugh said. “And there is a point in time when it does become a concern because – and he knows – JK and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there’s nothing else that I can really add because I don’t know when he’s gonna come back. But, I know I’m gonna be really happy when he does.”

Most people are not buying that Dobbins is hurt, and Harbaugh’s comments shed further doubt on it. It seems more likely that Dobbins is unhappy with his contract, as he is set to make just $1.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season.

The question is whether Dobbins is in position to ask for a raise. The 24-year-old has averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per carry, but the injuries have already piled up for him. He has missed more than half of Baltimore’s games over his first three NFL seasons.

When you combine the current state of the running back market with Dobbins’ injury history, a new contract seems unlikely.