Derrick Henry sends message over stale running back market

Derrick Henry was able to get his money from the Tennessee Titans. But King Henry is more of an exception rather than the rule amongst running backs.

Henry was rewarded with a second contract from the Titans back in 2020 for 4 years, $50 million. He even got a $2 million raise heading into the 2022 season to make him the highest-paid RB in the NFL at the time. But Henry’s place in Tennessee’s offense is unquestioned; He’s the heart and soul of their team.

Henry believes that it shouldn’t be that difficult for the rest of the position to get their fair share. The former All-Pro RB spoke to reporters about the matter on Friday.

“It’s tough right now,” Henry said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’re just trying to show that we are as valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. We just want our share.”

One point that running backs continue to emphasize is the double standard against their performance. Every other position in the sport receives better pay depending on their performance. A handful of RBs have been vocal in their belief that the greater the workload and production they put up, the more they get penalized given the wear and tear they undergo in such a physical role.

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb harped on that very point last Sunday. Henry did the same on Friday.

“We want the same thing,” Henry said. “It seems like even if we are productive, when it comes to negotiating, it’s kind of like used against us at that point.”

Henry was first in the NFL in total carries with 349 last season. He ranked second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, with 1,538 yards and 13 TDs respectively.