John Harbaugh responds to Lamar Jackson’s OTA absence

Lamar Jackson was notably absent from the Baltimore Ravens’ OTAs Wednesday, and coach John Harbaugh offered an intriguing response.

Jackson has never skipped voluntary workouts before, but has done so this year. The quarterback has not offered a reason, which led reporters to ask Harbaugh where the situation stands on Wednesday. Harbaugh responded with a rather tight-lipped response.

“We’ve been down this road many times through the years,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ll just let Lamar speak for himself on that. It’s for him to talk about. You can ask him.”

Jackson was silent on the subject. On Tuesday, he had tweeted about his eagerness to get back into camp.

Can’t wait to get back😮‍💨🚀🚀💜🖤 https://t.co/Nb6gG50uYc — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 24, 2022

Jackson is not required to be at OTAs, so this is not exactly a crisis yet. It may be contract-related, as the two sides have not reached a long-term deal. However, that has largely been chalked up to Jackson’s unwillingness to negotiate right now, which has seemingly reduced the chances of agreeing to a deal.

The Ravens are set to begin mandatory minicamp on June 14. If Jackson is still missing then, it will officially become a problem for the team.