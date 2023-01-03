John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss

John Harbaugh was not happy that his Baltimore Ravens lost 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 on Sunday night, but one particular development left him upset a day later.

Running back J.K. Dobbins led Baltimore with 17 carries for 93 yards. Gus Edwards, their other running back, had just 3 carries for 2 yards.

Harbaugh was asked Monday why Edwards had so few carries. The Ravens head coach acknowledged he was unhappy over Edwards seeing so little action.

I asked John Harbaugh why Gus Edwards didn't play as much "Yea I wasn't too happy about that. Gus should've played more" Said he has no excuse for that #RavensFlock — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) January 2, 2023

“I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty. Gus should’ve played more. … There’s really no excuse for that,” Harbaugh said.

What’s so odd is that Edwards had a big game the week before with 11 carries for 99 yards in a win over Atlanta. Then he was a non-factor a week later.

If you’re wondering how Edwards’ carries could vacillate to that extent, it’s because Harbaugh said last week that they don’t have a set snap or carries count for their running backs. Rather, they operate based on the situation.

John Harbaugh said neither J.K. Dobbins nor Gus Edwards are on a snap/carry count. "We’re kind of doing it just [by] the situation of the game," Harbaugh said. Dobbins and Edwards haven't received more than 16 carries in a game this season. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2022

That explains how the Ravens’ offense could end up sticking with one player more than the other. It still seems like an oversight to not have had Edwards involved more. Harbaugh recognizes that and is not happy with his offensive coaches for not rotating their backs more.