John Harbaugh, Ravens reportedly nearing contract extension

John Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for 14 years, and it does not sound like he and the team are planning to part ways anytime soon.

Harbaugh and the Ravens have been working toward a contract extension, ESPN’s Jamison Henley reports. A deal is expected to be finalized at some point in the coming weeks.

Harbaugh is entering the final year of a four-year extension he signed in January 2019. The Ravens struggled through a difficult 8-9 season this year, in part because Lamar Jackson missed several games due to injury. Baltimore finished below .500 for just the second time in Harbaugh’s 14 seasons with the team.

There were reports a few years ago that Harbaugh was on the hot seat, but it never seemed like the Ravens actually considered firing him. They are obviously glad they didn’t.

Harbaugh has a record of 137-88 in the regular season and 11-8 in the playoffs. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2012.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports