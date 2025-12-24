John Harbaugh addresses questions about his relationship with Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh attempted to respond to speculation about his relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh addressed a column by Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, who argued that it was time for the Ravens to move on from Jackson. Preston wrote that it was “clear” that Harbaugh has grown “tired” of Jackson.

“I’ll tell you how I feel. I’m pretty transparent. All the guys will tell you if I have something I want to talk to them about, I’m right up front,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Had a great conversation with Lamar this morning about a few things, football, how he’s feeling, things like that. Our relationship is A-plus. I love him, always have, always will.”

The last week has seen increased speculation about Jackson after he suffered another injury in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. It has also been pointed out that the Ravens have a significant decision to make regarding Jackson this offseason about whether to commit to him long-term or not. One would assume that if there is tension between Harbaugh and Jackson, that would impact the ultimate decision.

The Ravens are 7-8 after Sunday’s loss, and while their playoff hopes are still alive, it would be a longshot for them to make it. That is enough to raise questions about the futures of both Harbaugh and Jackson given the Ravens’ high expectations.