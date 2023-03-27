 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh responds to Lamar Jackson’s trade request

March 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson on Monday publicly revealed that he has asked for a trade, but it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to accommodate the request.

In a series of tweets addressed to his fans, Jackson said he asked to be traded on March 2. The star quarterback feels the Ravens are unwilling to pay him fair value, which is why he wants to part ways.

The tweets were sent just minutes before Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he had not seen what Jackson wrote but called Jackson “my guy” and said he expects the QB to remain in Baltimore.

Harbaugh also said he believes general manager Eric DeCosta has been consistent in his communication with Jackson.

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means the 26-year-old is free to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson were to receive an offer sheet, the Ravens would have a chance to match. He obviously does not want them to do that, though this may all be part of Jackson’s plan to pressure Baltimore to pay him more.

It has already been well established that there is one big issue between Jackson and the Ravens. Jackson’s trade request indicates he does not believe the two sides are going to find common ground.

Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson
