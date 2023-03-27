John Harbaugh responds to Lamar Jackson’s trade request

Lamar Jackson on Monday publicly revealed that he has asked for a trade, but it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to accommodate the request.

In a series of tweets addressed to his fans, Jackson said he asked to be traded on March 2. The star quarterback feels the Ravens are unwilling to pay him fair value, which is why he wants to part ways.

The tweets were sent just minutes before Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he had not seen what Jackson wrote but called Jackson “my guy” and said he expects the QB to remain in Baltimore.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh calls Lamar Jackson’s negotiation an “Ongoing process. I’m following it very closely, just like everyone else.” Asked if he believes Jackson will be his quarterback, Harbaugh responds, “I do.” Adds his relationship with Lamar is in a good place. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2023

Ravens coach John Harbaugh now striking a positive tone: “When we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback, we’re all gonna be happy.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2023

Harbaugh also said he believes general manager Eric DeCosta has been consistent in his communication with Jackson.

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means the 26-year-old is free to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson were to receive an offer sheet, the Ravens would have a chance to match. He obviously does not want them to do that, though this may all be part of Jackson’s plan to pressure Baltimore to pay him more.

It has already been well established that there is one big issue between Jackson and the Ravens. Jackson’s trade request indicates he does not believe the two sides are going to find common ground.