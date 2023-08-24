John Lynch has strong comments about Nick Bosa’s holdout

Nick Bosa has yet to report to training camp with the San Francisco 49ers as he seeks a new contract, and general manager John Lynch is not thrilled about the situation.

Lynch was asked about Bosa’s holdout during an interview with KNBR Radio on Thursday. The GM have a very honest response.

John Lynch on Nick Bosa still not being signed: "I don't like the situation. Since our tenure here we haven't had a holdout anywhere towards this magnitude. Not something I'm comfortable with. We're working really hard to change that…eager to bring this thing to a close." — KNBR (@KNBR) August 24, 2023

“I don’t like the situation. Since our tenure here we haven’t had a holdout anywhere towards this magnitude,” Lynch said. “Not something I’m comfortable with. We’re working really hard to change that … eager to bring this thing to a close.”

Lynch also called Bosa a “special player” and said the star pass-rusher is “going to get a special contract.” That could be a sign that the Niners are feeling a sense of urgency to work out an extension with Bosa as the regular season quickly approaches.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick by the 49ers in 2019 and signed a 4-year, $33.6 million rookie deal. Last year, the 49ers exercised their $17.85 million option for Bosa for 2023.

Bosa is likely seeking a salary of around $25 million per year. His brother Joey makes that type of money with the Los Angeles Charges, as does T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, had 51 tackles, a league-leading 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits last season. He was a Pro Bowler for the third time in his career, and he was named a first-team All-Pro.