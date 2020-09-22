 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 21, 2020

Johnathan Abram crashes into TV cart during ‘Monday Night Football’

September 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Johnathan Abram TV cart

Johnathan Abram was able to run off the field on his own despite a scary collision on “Monday Night Football.”

The New Orleans Saints had a first-and-goal situation at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-yard line in the first quarter. Alvin Kamara was given a handoff and rushed wide towards the left sideline. Both Abram and Damon Arnette were in pursuit. Kamara was pushed out of bounds, but Abram fell to the ground and rolled into a TV cart.

Abram was down initially but was later shown getting up on his own and running off the field.

Abram was a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019. He only played in one game last season because of a shoulder injury. He had 13 tackles in the team’s opener this year and two tackles prior to his injury.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus