Johnathan Abram crashes into TV cart during ‘Monday Night Football’

Johnathan Abram was able to run off the field on his own despite a scary collision on “Monday Night Football.”

The New Orleans Saints had a first-and-goal situation at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-yard line in the first quarter. Alvin Kamara was given a handoff and rushed wide towards the left sideline. Both Abram and Damon Arnette were in pursuit. Kamara was pushed out of bounds, but Abram fell to the ground and rolled into a TV cart.

Johnathan Abram smacks into the cart. Why is it so close to the field of a new NFL stadium? pic.twitter.com/G8Yt8makLQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 22, 2020

Abram was down initially but was later shown getting up on his own and running off the field.

Abram was a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019. He only played in one game last season because of a shoulder injury. He had 13 tackles in the team’s opener this year and two tackles prior to his injury.