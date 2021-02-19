Johnny Manziel had funny quote after his Fan Controlled Football debut

Johnny Manziel no longer has realistic aspirations of playing again in the NFL, and that mentality has allowed him to enjoy his new pursuit.

Manziel is playing in the new “Fan Controlled Football” league, which debuted last weekend. The league has four teams, and Manziel played quarterback for the Zappers. He went just 1/5 for 11 yards, though he rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

He had this nice play:

Johnny Manziel’s first FCF snap almost goes for 6. Watch live: https://t.co/wCfHUSeLKg pic.twitter.com/9Y8p1ezNRM — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

Manziel had fun in his debut but recognizes he has limitations.

“Feels like I’m super washed up, but still had a blast,” Manziel said after the game. “That was the most fun I’ve had in a while.”

Yep, Manziel definitely is washed up. But having fun is the name of the game … now that we’re no longer talking about the NFL, where not taking it seriously had its consequences.