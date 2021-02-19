 Skip to main content
Johnny Manziel had funny quote after his Fan Controlled Football debut

February 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel no longer has realistic aspirations of playing again in the NFL, and that mentality has allowed him to enjoy his new pursuit.

Manziel is playing in the new “Fan Controlled Football” league, which debuted last weekend. The league has four teams, and Manziel played quarterback for the Zappers. He went just 1/5 for 11 yards, though he rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

He had this nice play:

Manziel had fun in his debut but recognizes he has limitations.

“Feels like I’m super washed up, but still had a blast,” Manziel said after the game. “That was the most fun I’ve had in a while.”

Yep, Manziel definitely is washed up. But having fun is the name of the game … now that we’re no longer talking about the NFL, where not taking it seriously had its consequences.

