Johnny Manziel sent sports reporter troll autograph saying ‘f— you’

Darren Rovell is known most for being a sports memorabilia junkie and annoying people on social media, which is why the gift Johnny Manziel recently sent him seems absolutely perfect.

Manziel, like many others, does not seem to get along with Rovell. The former Texas A&M star has tweeted his disdain for the reporter in the past, and he has found a new way to show Rovell how he feels about him. On Thursday, Rovell revealed that Manziel sent him an autographed Cleveland Browns helmet that says ‘F— you!’ on it.

Looks like Johnny Manziel has sent me a gift. And yes, @leafceo has authenticated that this is real. pic.twitter.com/IDaSQEKzHW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2021

Now that’s personalization.

We don’t know if Manziel was joking or if he’s still angry with Rovell. However, Rovell tried to buy a playing card last year that Manziel wrote “F— Rovell” on, so this has been going on for a while. Manziel has also called Rovell a “b—h” on Twitter.

Manziel has done a lot of self-reflection lately and even recently revealed his biggest career regret. It’s possible he was trying to bury the hatchet with Rovell rather than adding more fuel to the fire, but Rovell haters are undoubtedly hoping it was the latter.

