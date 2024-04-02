Is Johnny Manziel dating Jose Canseco’s daughter?

Johnny Manziel seems to be getting cozy with Jose Canseco’s daughter.

Josie Canseco, who is Jose’s 27-year-old daughter, shared a photo on her Instagram story Tuesday that showed her on a jetBlue flight. Josie took a photo showing off her shoes, which were resting on the passenger next to her. Though only the person next to her’s hands were showing, TMZ Sports pointed out that it was Manziel who was next to her.

Josie on a plane pic.twitter.com/vMwjxFPzmM — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) April 2, 2024

Are they friends or dating? They seem to be pretty cozy either way.

Both Manziel and Canseco attended Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack celebrity softball game in February. Josie shared a photo on Instagram of her with her father Jose from the game.

Josie is a model and has dated Logan Paul and Brody Jenner. She also was spotted out with Morgan Wallen last year, and she previously dated “Mike Stud,” who had a podcast with Manziel in the past.

Manziel was previously married to Bre Tiesi, though the two are now divorced.