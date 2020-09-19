Jon Gruden has funny take on Allegiant Stadium ‘Death Star’ nickname

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new Allegiant Stadium has been dubbed the “Death Star” by ownership and some fans, and Jon Gruden is into it.

The stadium’s round, almost spaceship-like appearance inspired the nickname, which has been pushed by owner Mark Davis. This is in spite of the fact that the namesake “Death Star” met an untimely end in “Star Wars.”

Gruden said he doesn’t care at all about that, and loves the name.

“I think it’s a cool name for our stadium,” Gruden said Thursday, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t give a damn about Star Wars. That’s what we’re calling our stadium and I don’t care what anybody else thinks. It’s a cool stadium, it’s a great name and we just have to play good when we’re in there.”

There you have it. The name stays. It’s hard to blame anyone for that. First, it sounds cool, and second, once you’ve seen the place, the nickname seems very appropriate. Get used to hearing more of it.