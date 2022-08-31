Jon Gruden shares Brett Favre’s favorite play with Packers

Brett Favre had a favorite play during his first few seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but most people would never guess why he liked it so much. Jon Gruden knows all too well.

Gruden was a featured guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday. During his appearance, he spoke about his time as an offensive assistant in Green Bay when Favre was a budding NFL star. Gruden recalled how there were no electronic coach-to-quarterback communications during the early 1990s, and it was his job to signal the plays in from the sideline. Favre’s favorite play became one that made Gruden look like a fool while he was relaying it.

“I was the signal guy. So Brett had to come up with all the signals so he could remember them. I’ll never forget this,” Gruden said. “The play was 22 Dancer, and I would (have to) dance (to call it)… it was 22 Dancer Z Stutter Go. He kept telling (head coach Mike) Holmgren on the sidelines, ‘Call 22 Dancer Z Stutter Go, I want to see Gruden dance.’ It’s like 3rd-and-8 and we’re playing the Vikings. We’re not calling that. Shut up, Brett.”

Gruden also said antics like that from Favre were the result of the quarterback never feeling pressure, even in the most intense moments. Favre probably isn’t the only one who enjoyed messing with the former Las Vegas Raiders coach.

During his extraordinary career, Favre won one Super Bowl, and three straight MVP Awards from 1995-1997. The Hall of Famer also made 11 Pro Bowls. We can now add “made Jon Gruden dance” to his impressive list of accomplishments.