Jon Gruden takes funny shot at Baker Mayfield over his commercials

Jon Gruden is well familiar with his upcoming opponent, and not just for what he does on the gridiron.

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach addressed reporters Wednesday ahead of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Gruden took a funny shot at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying he preferred his own television commercials to Mayfield’s, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Mayfield, 25, is enjoying some decent run on TV right now, most notably appearing in a series of ads for Progressive Insurance. He has proven to be a marketable pitchman, even dating back to his college days.

Gruden is no slouch either though when it comes to Madison Avenue. He has a number of memorable commercials under his belt, especially from the years before he became coach of the Raiders. Included in Gruden’s past exploits are ad appearances for Corona and Hooters.

Mayfield has certainly faced his fair share of criticism this year. But going after him for his acting chops is probably a first here.