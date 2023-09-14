 Skip to main content
Jonathan Gannon roasted over blunt request for Cardinals fans

September 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jonathan Gannon with the media

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon introduced some of his staff members and fellow coaches at Arizona Cardinals facility. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is preparing for his first regular-season home game with the team, and he has a very simple request for fans who plan to attend the game.

Gannon was asked on Wednesday for his thoughts on his first meaningful game at State Farm Stadium. He said he “can’t wait” for the home opener and expects it to be loud when the Cardinals are on defense and quiet when they’re on offense.

The Cardinals felt Gannon’s request was worthy of a social media post.

Gannon has quickly developed a reputation for being a somewhat monotonous guy. There have been times when he seems almost too even-keeled, like when he delivered that weird motivational speech about wanting players to have a fire in their gut.

The responses to Gannon’s quote were pretty entertaining.

Gannon definitely seems to have a unique way of doing things. A lot of people were also confused by the reason he gave for not naming a Week 1 starting quarterback ahead of time. It will be interesting to see if his works over the long haul.

