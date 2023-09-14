Jonathan Gannon roasted over blunt request for Cardinals fans

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is preparing for his first regular-season home game with the team, and he has a very simple request for fans who plan to attend the game.

Gannon was asked on Wednesday for his thoughts on his first meaningful game at State Farm Stadium. He said he “can’t wait” for the home opener and expects it to be loud when the Cardinals are on defense and quiet when they’re on offense.

"Can't wait. I want it be loud when we're on defense and quiet when we're on offense." Head coach Jonathan Gannon with a message to Arizona Cardinals fans for the home opener on Sunday. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/6Q76yiEwwY — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 13, 2023

The Cardinals felt Gannon’s request was worthy of a social media post.

Gannon has quickly developed a reputation for being a somewhat monotonous guy. There have been times when he seems almost too even-keeled, like when he delivered that weird motivational speech about wanting players to have a fire in their gut.

The responses to Gannon’s quote were pretty entertaining.

Here me out: actual fans already know this? https://t.co/qQHBx5zjWw — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 13, 2023

Doesnt it insult your fans to act like they don’t know this??? — HOT TAKES ANA 🏈 (@FootballGirlAna) September 13, 2023

Hard to be quiet on offense when half the crowd are Giants fans. — Bird Droppings (@BirdmanofAZ) September 13, 2023

Gannon definitely seems to have a unique way of doing things. A lot of people were also confused by the reason he gave for not naming a Week 1 starting quarterback ahead of time. It will be interesting to see if his works over the long haul.