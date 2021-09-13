Jonnu Smith has hilarious assessment of first game with Patriots

Jonnu Smith was one of the New England Patriots’ biggest offseason acquisitions, and the veteran tight end got his first taste of playing in front of Boston-area fans on Sunday. He says the Foxboro faithful lived up to their reputation.

Smith had high praise for Patriots fans while speaking with the media on Monday. Though, he did use a word to describe them that is typically not a term of endearment.

“This atmosphere is everything that it was built to be. It’s a wonderful stadium,” Smith said, via Mass Live’s Chris Mason. “These fans up here, they call them the Massholes, they were definitely lighting the place up yesterday.”

There are certainly some Massholes who are proud Massholes. But there are others who are called Massholes by, for example, New York Yankees fans. Since Smith is one of their own, we’re guessing Patriots supporters won’t mind.

The Patriots lost a tough game to the Miami Dolphins, but there was plenty to be optimistic about. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones played extremely well and probably would have come away with his first NFL victory if not for a Damien Harris fumble deep in the red zone. If Smith was impressed with the atmosphere in a losing effort, he’s in for a real treat when he’s part of his first Patriots victory.