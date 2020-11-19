Jordan Howard expected to sign with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a familiar name.

Jordan Howard visited with the Eagles after being waived by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on Thursday that Howard is expected to sign with Philly after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

Howard, 26, had just 33 yards on 28 carries for Miami prior to being cut. He was originally a 5th-round pick by the Bears in 2016 and had three successful seasons with them before being traded to Philly.

Howard rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries last year for the Eagles. He signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason but did not produce much for them.

Miles Sanders handles lead back duties for Philly, so Howard would figure in somewhere below Sanders on the depth chart once he joins the team.