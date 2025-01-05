Jordan Love shares update on his elbow injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love provided an update on the elbow injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears.

Love sustained a right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wi. and did not return to the game after his departure. Coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that Love was held out as a precaution.

Love revealed that he lost all feeling in his throwing hand as a result of the injury, and was still experiencing numbness when speaking to reporters after the game. He did say that he expects to be able to play in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers QB Jordan Love: "I pretty much lost all feeling in my hand." Said his hand still feels numb as he stands talking at the press conference, but indicates the belief is he'll be fine for next week's game against Eagles. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 5, 2025

Love suffered the injury when he banged his elbow on a teammate’s helmet. It was an unfortunate fluke, but fortunately for the Packers, does not appear to be too serious.

The Packers quarterback has dealt with some injuries all season, though they have been largely minor. The team will have a week to get him right before their playoff opener.