Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush says some Chiefs fans harassed her at playoff game

January 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rachel Bush

Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush did not appreciate the treatment she received from some Kansas City Chiefs fans on Sunday.

Bush attended the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and her husband’s Buffalo Bills. Poyer led his team with eight tackles, including a big hit he delivered in the third quarter.

Though Poyer played well, the game didn’t turn out the way he and Bush hoped. Bush also complained after the game that some Chiefs fans at the game were harassing her.

That is fairly typical when opposing fans venture into a hostile environment for a game, though it has been a long time since we’ve had stories about fan behavior at games. At least Bush is not holding this against the Chiefs fan base as a whole.

Bush also had a funny suggestion for the playoffs in order to give her Bills another chance.

We don’t see that changing, though the NFL did make some changes this season.

H/T TMZ Sports

