Josh Allen shares advice he got from Tony Romo on his mechanics

Josh Allen is sharing some pointers that he recently received from another famous mid-major quarterback.

Speaking with reporters this week, the Buffalo Bills signal caller, who has been leading offensive team workouts in Miami, Fla., revealed the advice that he got from former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo at this year’s Super Bowl.

“I got a chance to talk to Tony Romo at the Super Bowl and we talked a lot about mechanics,” said Allen, per Ryan Talbot of NYup.com. “Just being a thrower. I think what he kind of gave me, I’ve been talking it in stride and I’m applying it to the field and I think it’s been working out. In Miami, I feel like it’s the best I’ve ever thrown.

“Just kind of keeping my head a little stiller, my left arm tighter and kind of rotating my body around on an axis,” Allen added. “It’s been paying off.”

The 24-year-old Allen is known for having a big arm, but accuracy concerns have surrounded him. He showed encouraging progress in his second season with the Bills in 2019, leading the team to a 10-6 record and a Wild Card berth. It was Buffalo’s first double-digit win season since 1999.

As for Romo, he actively worked to improve his own mechanics, even during the latter part of his career, so his advice to Allen should be pretty valuable.