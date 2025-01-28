Josh Allen, Bills address Dalton Kincaid’s tough drop against Chiefs

Several fans piled on Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid for failing to make a diving catch late in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Kincaid’s teammates had his back.

Buffalo had 4th-and-5 near midfield and trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 with two minutes left at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. With a blitz coming, Allen unleashed a Hail Mary toward Kincaid’s direction.

Kincaid appeared to have a beat on the ball but was unable to make the grab, and fans made sure to ridicule the Bills rookie for it.

On Monday, Bills players spoke to reporters about the play Kincaid let slip away. Bills quarterback Josh Allen put the onus on himself rather than pin the blame on Kincaid.

“I got to be better for him. I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “…He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him.”

Fellow Bills tight end Dawson Knox echoed Allen’s statement. Knox called it “impressive” that Kincaid even got a touch on the ball, given that the Bills rookie had to switch gears with the ball in mid-air.

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard called it “unfair” that Kincaid caught any sort of heat, pointing instead to Buffalo’s several other missed opportunities throughout the game.

Kincaid, who did not face the media on Monday, was said to be playing through a torn PCL in the contest.

The Bills rookie made two catches for 13 yards in the 3-point loss against the Chiefs.