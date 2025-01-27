Everyone made the same joke about Dalton Kincaid’s costly drop

The 2024 NFL Playoffs have not exactly been kind to the AFC’s top tight ends.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid dropped a potentially game-changing pass during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bills had 4th-and-5 near midfield and trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 with two minutes left at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs blitzed Josh Allen and had the Bills quarterback backpedaling to avoid a sack. Despite facing immense pressure, Allen was able to launch a picture-perfect Hail Mary right toward Kincaid, who was standing right at field goal range. But Kincaid let the ball slip right past his fingertips.

Here’s another angle of Kincaid’s drop.

Several fans could not help but compare Kincaid’s drop to that of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews from last week’s Divisional Round. The Kincaid-Andrews memes were flowing on X.

In all fairness to Kincaid, the slow-motion replay seemed to make the drop look worse than it actually was. The Bills sophomore had to make a diving effort just to have a shot at catching the pass, which he tracked from over 30 yards out.

It was a much more difficult play to make compared to Andrews’ chance, which was largely uncontested for a much shorter two-point conversion.

Kincaid finished with two catches for 13 yards in the 32-29 Bills loss.