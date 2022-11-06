Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter.

Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.

After the game, Allen was blunt.

“It’s tough to win when your quarterback plays like s—,” Allen said.

Allen did rush for 86 yards and two touchdowns, so he wasn’t terrible. But he definitely wasn’t sharp like usual, and he made some bad plays that hurt his team.

Still, Allen’s teammates aren’t about to bury the quarterback. They still have his back.

"I would do anything for Josh. I would kill for Josh. I would give my last finger to Josh… Josh is saying that to protect us." -Dion Dawkins' response to Josh Allen taking the blame for the Bills loss today.#BillsMafia https://t.co/rLnDNsaCLb pic.twitter.com/8bmbfbOErd — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 6, 2022

The Bills are now 6-2, while the Jets are 6-3. The loss may be tough for Bills fans to swallow, but championships are won in January and February, not early November, so they should maintain perspective.