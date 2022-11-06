 Skip to main content
Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets

November 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter.

Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.

After the game, Allen was blunt.

“It’s tough to win when your quarterback plays like s—,” Allen said.

Allen did rush for 86 yards and two touchdowns, so he wasn’t terrible. But he definitely wasn’t sharp like usual, and he made some bad plays that hurt his team.

Still, Allen’s teammates aren’t about to bury the quarterback. They still have his back.

The Bills are now 6-2, while the Jets are 6-3. The loss may be tough for Bills fans to swallow, but championships are won in January and February, not early November, so they should maintain perspective.

