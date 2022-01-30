Josh Allen sends 1-word response to Chiefs winning another coin toss

Josh Allen does not tweet very often, but he did send one message on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals-Chiefs game ended regulation tied at 24. For the second straight weekend, a playoff game the Chiefs were hosting went to overtime. And for the second straight game, the visitor called the coin toss and lost, giving the ball to the Chiefs.

Allen was the quarterback last weekend when his Bills lost the coin toss and then saw the Chiefs immediately drive down the field and score a touchdown to end the game.

Upon seeing the Chiefs win a coin toss for the second straight week, Allen experienced some painful deja vu. He tweeted one word: “pain.”

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

Yes, Josh, that is way too fresh of a wound to be forced to relive so soon.

The difference is the Chiefs did not go into their overtime against the Bengals as hot as they did against the Bills. The Chiefs were held to a field goal by the Bengals’ defense at the end of regulation on Sunday. Then Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in OT, giving the ball to Cincinnati.

We feel your pain, Josh. We do.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports