Fan’s terrible Josh Allen poster goes viral

A fan went viral on Saturday night for their terrible Josh Allen poster.

NBC showed the poster during the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Divisional Round playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens. The design was a rendition of the “Hope” poster, but it did not look very much like Allen.

Bro pic.twitter.com/kUUE8p1q0c — CJ Fogler 6'7" IQ 269 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 17, 2021

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery pic.twitter.com/qzoOEKDpL6 — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 17, 2021

The Josh Allen Hope poster needs to be put in the Hall of Fame @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/Oehqp7n9vv — Gary Sanchez Burner Account (@JeteNutz) January 17, 2021

a horse painted this with its teeth pic.twitter.com/VnpBko51mZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 17, 2021

Many people noted the poster looked a lot more like former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo than Allen.

Lot of McAdoo mentions https://t.co/ZXLzxr3rGA — CJ Fogler 6'7" IQ 269 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 17, 2021

Even if the poster was funny looking, there’s nothing funny about Allen or the Bills. Buffalo is in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993. And Allen has shown he is the real deal with an MVP-like season.