Fan’s terrible Josh Allen poster goes viral

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Josh Allen poster

A fan went viral on Saturday night for their terrible Josh Allen poster.

NBC showed the poster during the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Divisional Round playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens. The design was a rendition of the “Hope” poster, but it did not look very much like Allen.

Many people noted the poster looked a lot more like former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo than Allen.

Even if the poster was funny looking, there’s nothing funny about Allen or the Bills. Buffalo is in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993. And Allen has shown he is the real deal with an MVP-like season.

