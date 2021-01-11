Josh Allen made huge promise to Bills fans before playoffs

Buffalo Bills fans are known for being some of the most passionate in all of sports, and it goes without saying that their passion will be on full display if the team wins the Super Bowl this year. Should that happen, Josh Allen has plans to match that level of enthusiasm.

This is the second straight year Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs. Roughly a year ago, the MVP candidate promised to jump through a table if Buffalo won it all. The Bills then lost a tough overtime game to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. This year, Allen has upped the stakes.

Allen told Mad Dog Sports Radio last week that he’s prepared to jump through multiple flaming tables if the Bills bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

"Tables. Plural. And light 'em on fire too, let's do it!"@BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB tells @AdamSchein his plan if Buffalo wins the Super Bowl. Listen to & download the full interview here: https://t.co/9WUj8s6ezl pic.twitter.com/K4DWcF2GUg — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) January 7, 2021

Bills fans, who call themselves Bills Mafia, are known for their wild tailgate antics. That includes jumping through folding tables which may or may not be on fire. You can see a video of one such instance here.

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Allen continued his phenomenal season in Buffalo’s win over the Indianapolis Colts by going 26/35 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He may need more than that to keep pace with Lamar Jackson.