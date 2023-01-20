Josh Allen shares 1 of Bills’ keys to making deep playoff run

Josh Allen has clearly had a favorite target in the red zone over the last month, and the star quarterback says it will be important to keep working that connection if the Buffalo Bills want to make a deep playoff run.

Dawson Knox got the Bills on the board in their 34-31 wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins with a 6-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. That marked the fifth consecutive game in which Knox has caught a touchdown, and Allen said he has to continue to find ways to get the ball to the tight end going forward.

“He’s been great for us,” Allen said this week, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast. He’s tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him.”

Allen added that the Bills need to continue to emphasize “spreading the ball around,” which he feels is one of the marks of a good team.

The Bills have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Stefon Diggs, but Allen has a tendency to force him the ball too often. That is one of the reasons Allen has struggled with turnovers this year.

Had it not been for a controversial late call last Sunday, it is possible the Bills would have fallen victim to a major upset. They now have to prepare to face a Cincinnati Bengals team that is much better than Miami. Knox had just three catches against the Dolphins even with the first-quarter score, but he might hear his number called more often in the Divisional Round.