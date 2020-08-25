Josh Allen shares different mindset on running this season

Josh Allen has been a consistent threat with his legs since entering the NFL. In 2020, he wants to do things a bit differently.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback said this week that his aim is to run less and focus more on putting the ball in the hands of his playmakers.

“My mindset this year is a little different,” Allen said, via Joe Buscaglia and Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. “I’m going to try to get the ball into my playmakers’ hands and let them make some plays, because they’re a lot quicker and shiftier than I am. But when my number is called, I’ll step up to the plate for sure.”

Part of this is probably down to the help the Bills are giving Allen. The Stefon Diggs trade means he’ll have a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Add John Brown to the mix and the Bills can really take advantage of Allen’s arm strength.

The 24-year-old quarterback threw for 3,089 yards last season and ran for 510. One of his wide receivers is very excited about the improvement Allen has been showing.