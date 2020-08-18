Cole Beasley offers encouraging update about Josh Allen’s improvement

The Buffalo Bills have clear ambitions for 2020, and it sounds as though Josh Allen might be ready to rise to them and meet them.

Allen is entering his third NFL season, and he made the playoffs with Buffalo in 2019. If wide receiver Cole Beasley is correct, it sounds like he’s made even further improvements ahead of 2020.

Cole Beasley says Josh Allen is attempting throws he wouldn’t have a year ago. Starting to even throw guys open. #BillsCamp — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 18, 2020

Part of this is confidence, while part of it may be confidence in his weapons. Buffalo went out and got him Stefon Diggs this offseason, which should help take advantage of Allen’s special arm strength.

Allen has also worked on some other things this offseason that should make him better. The 24-year-old threw for 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions while racking up 3,089 yards in 2019, and those numbers may improve further. He sounds like a quarterback to watch heading into the 2020 season.