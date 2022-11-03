Josh Allen had great reaction to seeing Nyheim Hines at practice

The Buffalo Bills have had the best offense in the NFL through the first half of the season, and they added a new weapon ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when they acquired Nyheim Hines. If Josh Allen’s first impression of the running back is any indication, the move could pay off in a big way.

Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time on Wednesday. Allen told reporters that he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had great reactions when they saw Hines up close.

Josh Allen said when they first saw Nyheim Hines at practice he and Stefon Diggs said “holy crap, he’s fast.” — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 2, 2022

Hines was predominantly a third-down back in his four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He is known for his pass-catching ability. His combination of good hands and speed should help spread defenses out even more for Allen.

The Bills are 6-1 and heavy favorites to reach the Super Bowl. If they utilize Hines properly, he will improve their chances even further.