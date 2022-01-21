Josh Allen reveals what Bill Belichick told him after playoff blowout

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted he got some high praise from Bill Belichick after dismantling the New England Patriots.

Allen threw five touchdown passes in Buffalo’s Wild Card win, and Belichick’s Patriots had no answer for the Buffalo offense. By Allen’s retelling, the Patriots coach admitted it, too. Allen told “The Pat McAfee Show” that Belichick went out of his way to come up and talk to him after the game.

“Just more respect, like, ‘What you did out there was awesome. You played well tonight; we didn’t have an answer,'” Allen recounted. “Again, I shared respect right back, obviously, because I’m a big fan of his and I could go on and on about the accolades that he has. But again, for a coach to do that, that high caliber, was pretty special.”

Belichick does praise opponents sometimes, but he’s still pretty tight-lipped with this sort of thing. There was nothing else he could say about Allen, though. Buffalo won 47-17, and New England was totally outclassed. Belichick can hold his hands up and admit that much.

