 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 15, 2023

Josh Allen plays through shoulder injury in win over Giants

October 15, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Josh Allen delivers a pass

Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills outlasted the New York Giants on Sunday night. But the team didn’t leave the field unscathed.

The Bills managed to pull off a gritty 14-9 win against the Giants at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared visibly in pain after a rough hit in the first half of the contest.

Allen landed hard after a strong tackle from Giants lineman Dexter Lawrence late with 5:03 left in the second quarter. The 27-year-old was seen trying to keep his shoulder loose after the play.

Allen was able to stay in the game until its conclusion but was seen entering the X-ray room shortly after. He was asked about the apparent shoulder injury during postgame media availability.

The Pro Bowl QB said that he “just had some pictures” and assured reporters that the issue is of no greater concern.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed Allen’s assessment.

Allen threw for 169 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Bills escaped with the win despite a scoreless first three quarters in part due to some baffling decision-making by the Giants.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus