Josh Allen plays through shoulder injury in win over Giants

The Buffalo Bills outlasted the New York Giants on Sunday night. But the team didn’t leave the field unscathed.

The Bills managed to pull off a gritty 14-9 win against the Giants at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared visibly in pain after a rough hit in the first half of the contest.

Allen landed hard after a strong tackle from Giants lineman Dexter Lawrence late with 5:03 left in the second quarter. The 27-year-old was seen trying to keep his shoulder loose after the play.

#Bills Josh Allen R shoulder 1st clip, you can see Allen grab at his R arm after getting driven down onto it. 2nd clip shows another angle & him working it out. Went for X-Rays after the game. Mechanism consistent with AC joint sprain, missed 2 plays due to concussion check. pic.twitter.com/yEZ6xB1VDa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 16, 2023

Allen was able to stay in the game until its conclusion but was seen entering the X-ray room shortly after. He was asked about the apparent shoulder injury during postgame media availability.

The Pro Bowl QB said that he “just had some pictures” and assured reporters that the issue is of no greater concern.

Josh Allen “just had some pictures” in the X Ray room. Throwing shoulder. Says “we’ll be alright” pic.twitter.com/rN909JFXgi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed Allen’s assessment.

Sean McDermott said that Josh Allen had his shoulder scanned and everything looks normal so far. Damien Harris also has had scans and everything looks normal thus far. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 16, 2023

Allen threw for 169 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Bills escaped with the win despite a scoreless first three quarters in part due to some baffling decision-making by the Giants.