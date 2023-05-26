Josh Allen spotted on date with famous actress

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen apparently doesn’t just throw dimes.

Pictures went viral on Friday of Allen out on a date in New York City this week with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night pic.twitter.com/1q0SP783tw — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 26, 2023

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in new york last night pic.twitter.com/Hv3Rpd5Jv1 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 26, 2023

The New York Post notes that Allen is rumored to have recently broken up with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Steinfeld, 26, is a well-known actress who was received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2010 film “True Grit.” She has also appeared in the “Pitch Perfect” movie series and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the Disney+ TV miniseries “Hawkeye.” On top of that, Steinfeld is a successful singer with multiple platinum singles and EPs.

As for Allen, 27, he just made his second career Pro Bowl team with the Bills in 2022, passing for 4,283 yards, rushing for another 762 yards, and posting 42 total touchdowns. He may be changing up his game next season, and now Allen appears to be changing up his love life as well.