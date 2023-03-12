Josh Allen takes funny swipe at Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen may soon have some steep competition for the title of best quarterback in the AFC East, and the Buffalo Bills star knows one way he might be able to keep the crown.

Allen took part in the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Saturday. Aaron Rodgers was also in attendance. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who now hosts the “I Am Athlete” podcast, caught up with Allen and asked what he thinks the future holds for Rodgers. Allen said he believes the four-time NFL MVP is “too competitive to not do anything,” meaning he expects Rodgers to play in 2023.

Marshall then mentioned how Rodgers and Allen might wind up in the same division, as Rodgers has been linked to the New York Jets. When Marshall asked Allen how he would “slay that dragon,” Allen took a funny swipe at Rodgers.

Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers potentially being in the division pic.twitter.com/qMDFB00ZiI — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 12, 2023

“We’ve just gotta keep some ayahuasca on hand,” Allen said with a chuckle.

Rodgers spoken openly last offseason about how his experiences with ayahuasca, a plant that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him be a better person and teammate. Even Green Bay Packers players poked fun at Rodgers over it at one point, so he probably won’t be offended by Allen’s remark.