Sunday, September 18, 2022

Packers did ayahuasca celebration after Allen Lazard touchdown

September 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Packers players pretend to drink

The Green Bay Packers dialed up the shaman after one of their touchdowns on Sunday night.

The Packers scored with 32 seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard. After the TD, Lazard used the football as a prop and pretended like he was pouring drinks to each of his teammates from it.

After each teammate took a fake shot, they dropped to the ground as if they had passed out.

That was believed to be a team ayahuasca celebration.

Ayahuasca is a South American drink that can cause hallucinations. Rodgers revealed in August that he had taken ayahuasca and believed it helped him win back-to-back MVP awards.

The Packers are definitely drinking the Kool-Aid.

