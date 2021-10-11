Josh Allen goes viral for amazing hurdle
Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills got a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and the quarterback went viral for a very cool play he made.
Allen’s Bills had a 3rd-and-4 from inside their 40 with under 10 minutes left in the game. Allen took off running to his left and saw a defender in front of him. He reacted by hurdling L’Jarius Sneed and getting the first down in an impressive display.
Will Josh Allen win the MVP award this season? 🤔#MakeAPlay ➡️https://t.co/pVHd5QaUSn pic.twitter.com/d7GfRXVaB1
the hurdle is definitely impressive pic.twitter.com/hsj2TOBbH5
Josh Allen got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/MVbE72tdn1
That was awesome. Sneed went low, so Allen went high. He got the first down and his team secured the big 38-20 road win.
Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for 59 yards and a TD while outplaying Patrick Mahomes.