Josh Allen goes viral for amazing hurdle

October 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills got a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and the quarterback went viral for a very cool play he made.

Allen’s Bills had a 3rd-and-4 from inside their 40 with under 10 minutes left in the game. Allen took off running to his left and saw a defender in front of him. He reacted by hurdling L’Jarius Sneed and getting the first down in an impressive display.

That was awesome. Sneed went low, so Allen went high. He got the first down and his team secured the big 38-20 road win.

Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for 59 yards and a TD while outplaying Patrick Mahomes.

