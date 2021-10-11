Josh Allen goes viral for amazing hurdle

Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills got a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and the quarterback went viral for a very cool play he made.

Allen’s Bills had a 3rd-and-4 from inside their 40 with under 10 minutes left in the game. Allen took off running to his left and saw a defender in front of him. He reacted by hurdling L’Jarius Sneed and getting the first down in an impressive display.

the hurdle is definitely impressive pic.twitter.com/hsj2TOBbH5 — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 11, 2021

Josh Allen got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/MVbE72tdn1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2021

That was awesome. Sneed went low, so Allen went high. He got the first down and his team secured the big 38-20 road win.

Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for 59 yards and a TD while outplaying Patrick Mahomes.