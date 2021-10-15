Josh Gordon reveals why he chose to sign with Chiefs

Josh Gordon apparently had options when deciding which team he wanted to return to the NFL with following his reinstatement. His ultimate choice, however, was an easy one.

Gordon said his previous team, the Seattle Seahawks, had shown interest in bringing him back. When the Kansas City Chiefs entered the running, the wide receiver said it became a pretty easy choice.

“Kansas City, for an offensive player right now, and the offensive climate we have in the NFL, is a dream destination,” Gordon said Friday, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “It was an easy decision to make.

“I knew nothing about the city. I just knew there was a good group of guys here. The camaraderie, the family-life environment — when I got here, I knew immediately this was a place that could look out for me, take care of me, and I could reciprocate that back and come in and do my job and make it easy on myself.”

The Chiefs really do have the look of a team ideal for Gordon’s skillset. He doesn’t need to be the No. 1 option with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the field. However, the Chiefs haven’t really had anyone step up as a No. 2 receiver behind Hill, meaning there’s opportunity for Gordon. Plus, Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback to have throwing to you.

Gordon has looked exciting in practice and made one catch in limited usage in his debut last week against Buffalo. He could really be unleashed Sunday against Washington.