Commanders owner makes clear statement on potentially bringing back old team name

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris put to bed any notion that the franchise might return to its previous name.

Harris said Friday he would not consider restoring the Redskins name that the organization used from 1937 to 2019. Harris said the name had been a divisive distraction, and he did not want to revisit it.

Josh Harris on shooting down consideration of going back to the Redskins name: "Obviously, I grew up in D.C. and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name. But, look, there was a portion of our fan base that felt disrespected by the former… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2023

“Obviously, I grew up in D.C. and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name. But, look, there was a portion of our fan base that felt disrespected by the former name,” Harris said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “Sports are supposed to bring people together and not be a distraction. I don’t want distractions. … I thought it was important that we end the conversation.”

Some longtime fans had hoped for a return to the name when reports emerged that the team’s new ownership might not keep the Commanders moniker. If the organization does change its name, it appears that it will be to something entirely new.

Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, leads a group that paid over $6 billion to purchase the franchise from Dan Snyder in July.