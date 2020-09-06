Josh McCown becomes oldest practice squad player in NFL history

Josh McCown’s remarkable NFL journey will continue for another year.

The 41-year-old quarterback signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on Sunday, where he will serve as the team’s emergency quarterback.

Philadelphia is signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to its practice squad and making him oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources tell ESPN. McCown will live in Texas, make $12,000 a week and serve as the Eagles’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

McCown will essentially be the “quarantine quarterback” who remains away from the team but gets physical work in and keeps up with the offense.

Back in July, Josh McCown's agent @MikeMcCartney7 was proposing this to teams (we detailed it in the 7.27 MMQB: https://t.co/IThSYTMYPH). Here's the layout of how it was pitched, and what McCown's job will look like. https://t.co/sYoMst47lJ pic.twitter.com/BzaaYU4O5R — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2020

McCown is no stranger to the Eagles’ offense. In fact, he played through a serious injury to nearly win last year’s NFL Wild Card game.

The expectation is that McCown won’t have to do anything like that in 2020. In fact, he won’t even be around the team regularly. It’s still a remarkable story for a quarterback whose career just keeps on going.