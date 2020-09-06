 Skip to main content
Josh McCown becomes oldest practice squad player in NFL history

September 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

Josh McCown’s remarkable NFL journey will continue for another year.

The 41-year-old quarterback signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on Sunday, where he will serve as the team’s emergency quarterback.

McCown will essentially be the “quarantine quarterback” who remains away from the team but gets physical work in and keeps up with the offense.

McCown is no stranger to the Eagles’ offense. In fact, he played through a serious injury to nearly win last year’s NFL Wild Card game.

The expectation is that McCown won’t have to do anything like that in 2020. In fact, he won’t even be around the team regularly. It’s still a remarkable story for a quarterback whose career just keeps on going.

