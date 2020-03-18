Josh McCown sends hilarious tweet about Tom Brady signing with Bucs

Tom Brady is expected to announce this week that he has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and you could say Josh McCown has played a major role in the news cycle surrounding the stunning move. McCown is understandably very proud of that.

You have likely seen a number of photoshopped images on social media over the past few days that depict Brady wearing a No. 12 Buccaneers jersey. The body featured in most of those images is that of McCown, who wore No. 12 in his lone season with Tampa in 2014. McCown also wore No. 13 during his time in Cleveland, which made similar Odell Beckham Jr. photoshops possible when the Browns acquired the star receiver.

On Wednesday, McCown sent a hilarious tweet calling those photoshops the best contributions he made to the aforementioned organizations.

Possibly the best contribution I made to these great cities!! #photoshoproyalties pic.twitter.com/JS7UV3kCPC — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 18, 2020

McCown is the definition of a journeyman, and he obviously has great self-awareness. He has played for nine different teams throughout his NFL career, though the toughness and commitment he showed during that time was beyond admirable. McCown contributed more to teams than just a cheap photoshop opportunity. Still, that tweet was great.