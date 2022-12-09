Josh McDaniels responsible for 3 of the most embarrassing losses of NFL season

Josh McDaniels is having a heck of a debut season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

McDaniels’ Raiders are now 5-8 after blowing a 16-3 lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and losing 17-16. This was the latest in a line of embarrassing losses and leads blown by the Raiders under McDaniels.

The Raiders have lost 4 games this season when leading by 13 points. McDaniels has blown four double-digit halftime leads in just 13 games, which looks terrible put into context compared to other Raiders head coaches.

Most losses by a #Raiders coach when leading by double-digits at halftime:

Josh McDaniels 4 in 13 games w/Raiders

Art Shell 4 in 108 games

Jon Gruden 3 in 117 games

Tom Flores 3 in 136 games — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 9, 2022

The Raiders blew a 20-0 halftime lead on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. They blew a 17-0 second quarter lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. They blew a 20-7 second quarter lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. And they blew a 16-3 fourth quarter lead to the Rams in Week 14.

The three truly embarrassing losses for McDaniels this season are the following:

– Losing to Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday 6 days after he was hired, despite not having any coaching experience

– Losing to Baker Mayfield two days after he was claimed by the Rams off waivers

– Blowing a 20-0 halftime lead to the Cardinals

Now Mark Davis has to be wondering whether Daniel Snyder can leak some emails on McDaniels.